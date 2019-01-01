 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. MiniMax Key FOB Battery

MiniMax Key FOB Battery

by VapeHoneyStick

Write a review
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens MiniMax Key FOB Battery
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens MiniMax Key FOB Battery
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens MiniMax Key FOB Battery
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens MiniMax Key FOB Battery

$29.00MSRP

About this product

MiniMax Key FOB Battery - 4V Output Level - 500 mAh battery - Micro USB charger - Key ring - Small, compact size, fitting on a key chain *CARTRIDGE / TANK IS NOT INCLUDED MiniMax is the most convenient, discrete and best performing vapor battery on the market!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VapeHoneyStick Logo
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.