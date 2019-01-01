About this product
The Squeeze Box Phantom Signature Oil & Wax Vaporizer features: -2 in 1 unit works with essential oils and concentrates. -1 x Vape Tank for Oil -1 x Bonus Vape Tank for WAX -Works Perfect with wider glass tanks -Top rated dual quartz concentrates atomizer -Squeeze action trigger. - 4 Different Voltage Settings: 3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V and 4.0V -Preheating functionality -1000 MAH Ultra high Capacity battery
VapeHoneyStick
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.