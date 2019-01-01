 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Phantom Signature - 2 in 1 Oil & Wax Vaporizer

by VapeHoneyStick

$148.00MSRP

About this product

The Squeeze Box Phantom Signature Oil & Wax Vaporizer features: -2 in 1 unit works with essential oils and concentrates. -1 x Vape Tank for Oil -1 x Bonus Vape Tank for WAX -Works Perfect with wider glass tanks -Top rated dual quartz concentrates atomizer -Squeeze action trigger. - 4 Different Voltage Settings: 3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V and 4.0V -Preheating functionality -1000 MAH Ultra high Capacity battery

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.