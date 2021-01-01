About this product
The Squeeze Box Phantom Signature Oil & Wax Vaporizer features:
-2 in 1 unit works with essential oils and concentrates.
-1 x Vape Tank for Oil
-1 x Bonus Vape Tank for WAX
-Works Perfect with wider glass tanks
-Top rated dual quartz concentrates atomizer
-Squeeze action trigger.
- 4 Different Voltage Settings:
3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V and 4.0V
-Preheating functionality
-1000 MAH Ultra high Capacity battery
