Durban Poison Vape Cartridge

by VapeMeds®

$45.00MSRP

About this product

VapeMeds™ proudly presents its Durban Poison Cartridge, a Sativa's Sativa. That is, this earthen-sweet liquid bliss is acts like an adrenaline shot straight to the brain's centers of creativity. This delicious stuff turns writer's block into a writer's marathon: attack the blank pages in your life without fear. VapeMeds Pure's Durban Poison cultivar is a rare breed; not only is it a pleasure for the palate, but it offers an unparalleled euphoric high that doesn't destabilize or confuse. Rather, it infuses the user with unequaled drive and focus while disappearing pain and anxiety. For those looking to juice their flagging creativity, this is the answer.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

At VapeMeds, our MISSION is to provide BETTER outcomes to patients seeking an alternative to traditional and especially opioid based medicines. We STRIVE to make the best THC and CBD oil available with numerous choices to treat multiple conditions many people like you may need to relieve them from life altering symptoms. Our GOAL is to provide valuable information on as many strains as possible to give our customers the information they need to make the right decisions regarding strain efficacy. In our EFFORTS, we offer strain reviews and strain videos to help in the decision making process. VapeMeds CARTRIDGES provide a better intake experience, and every drag delivers strain specific terpenes and cannabinoids. The result is a vapor that mirrors the effects and flavors of the original flowers, but amplified and more comfortable to inhale. The team is proud to supply a popular choice for many veteran patients and strives to be the vape of choice for any who benefit from medical cannabis. Have a golden experience, hit VapeMeds. Our HOPE is that cannabis will offer the relief to patients in California that they would not get otherwise. And, we BELIEVE that the more information and good solid THC and CBD medicine we can provide to those in need, people will be able to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. State License Medical Retail M10-18-0000387-TEMP Adult-Use Retail A10-18-0000337-TEMP