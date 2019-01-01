About this product
VapeMeds™ proudly presents its Durban Poison Cartridge, a Sativa's Sativa. That is, this earthen-sweet liquid bliss is acts like an adrenaline shot straight to the brain's centers of creativity. This delicious stuff turns writer's block into a writer's marathon: attack the blank pages in your life without fear. VapeMeds Pure's Durban Poison cultivar is a rare breed; not only is it a pleasure for the palate, but it offers an unparalleled euphoric high that doesn't destabilize or confuse. Rather, it infuses the user with unequaled drive and focus while disappearing pain and anxiety. For those looking to juice their flagging creativity, this is the answer.
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.