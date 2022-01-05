About this product
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Our GOAL is to provide valuable information on as many strains as possible to give our customers the information they need to make the right decisions regarding strain efficacy. In our EFFORTS, we offer strain reviews and strain videos to help in the decision making process.
VapeMeds CARTRIDGES provide a better intake experience, and every drag delivers strain specific terpenes and cannabinoids. The result is a vapor that mirrors the effects and flavors of the original flowers, but amplified and more comfortable to inhale. The team is proud to supply a popular choice for many veteran patients and strives to be the vape of choice for any who benefit from medical cannabis. Have a golden experience, hit VapeMeds.
Our HOPE is that cannabis will offer the relief to patients in California that they would not get otherwise. And, we BELIEVE that the more information and good solid THC and CBD medicine we can provide to those in need, people will be able to live longer, healthier and more productive lives.
