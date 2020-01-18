Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bubba Skywalker by VAPEN Clear
on January 18th, 2020
My favorite strain in AZ. The Bubba kush side of it is very uplifting and a good high while the Skywalker OG side of it really dials me in. I love to smoke this before gaming or work as it makes me feel great and helps me focus.