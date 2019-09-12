 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About VAPEN Clear

VAPEN Clear’s Inhaler utilizes a FDA approved medical device which is a metered dose inhaler that contains 1,000 mg per canister. The use of a medical aerosol as a delivery method is a more effective way to medicate than smoking or vaping since very little is exhaled. There is also little to no smell when exhaling, making it extremely discreet. Independent laboratory tests show VAPEN Clear products contain up to 99.82% percent total activated cannabinoids. You’re breathing the cleanest form of isolated cannabinoids. VAPEN Clear offers an alternative to smoking, using edibles and/or other traditional methods of medicating. Its terpene profiles are derived from some of the finest strains and preferred flavors on the market.

Vapen Clear In Phoenix, Arizona

September 12, 2019

Available in

United States, Arizona, Nevada, Maryland, Oklahoma, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut