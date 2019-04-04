 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The J-Pen Starter Kit is designed to be discrete, portable, and produce the largest vapor clouds. The high flow dual coil deep dish atomizer incorporates our exclusive anti-leak valve technology which helps prevent concentrate from leaking out of the bottom of the atomizer onto the battery. This new design is sure to provide the ultimate experience in concentrate vaporization. Type: Concentrates What's included: Vaporous Mouthpiece 2 Dual Coil Deep Dish Atomizers (Ceramic core) Vaporous Flow Series 650 mAh Adjustable Temperature Battery* Wireless USB Charger* Vaporous Titanium Dab Tool Vaporous Travel Tin

savannah31548

Pleasantly surprised by its company and discrete size. Very enjoyable. Would recommend. The tin it comes in is pretty handy too.

This dream of crafting the perfect device drives us and we get closer to achieving it every day. It is our guiding principle and at the heart of every device and accessory we produce. We strive to provide the enthusiast the best experience every time. We are proud to say that our vaporizers are designed and developed here in the United States. Based in Southern California, Vaporous Technologies, LLC. Continuously evolving and revolutionizing the performance of portable vaporizers through hands-on research and development, Vaporous Technologies announces the arrival of the Vaporous J-Pen, the first of a full line of personal vaporizers and high flow atomizers designed specifically for vaporizing essentials oils.