savannah31548
on April 4th, 2019
Pleasantly surprised by its company and discrete size. Very enjoyable. Would recommend. The tin it comes in is pretty handy too.
The J-Pen Starter Kit is designed to be discrete, portable, and produce the largest vapor clouds. The high flow dual coil deep dish atomizer incorporates our exclusive anti-leak valve technology which helps prevent concentrate from leaking out of the bottom of the atomizer onto the battery. This new design is sure to provide the ultimate experience in concentrate vaporization. Type: Concentrates What's included: Vaporous Mouthpiece 2 Dual Coil Deep Dish Atomizers (Ceramic core) Vaporous Flow Series 650 mAh Adjustable Temperature Battery* Wireless USB Charger* Vaporous Titanium Dab Tool Vaporous Travel Tin
on April 4th, 2019
September 11, 2019
00:48