Vaporous

About Vaporous

This dream of crafting the perfect device drives us and we get closer to achieving it every day. It is our guiding principle and at the heart of every device and accessory we produce. We strive to provide the enthusiast the best experience every time. We are proud to say that our vaporizers are designed and developed here in the United States. Based in Southern California, Vaporous Technologies, LLC. Continuously evolving and revolutionizing the performance of portable vaporizers through hands-on research and development, Vaporous Technologies announces the arrival of the Vaporous J-Pen, the first of a full line of personal vaporizers and high flow atomizers designed specifically for vaporizing essentials oils.

