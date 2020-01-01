 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Silver CBD Veda Chews

Silver CBD Veda Chews

by Veda Chews

Top Seller! The Silver CBD Chews contain a 3:1 ratio of CBD to THC, and are an excellent option for patients who prefer non-psychoactive relief. Great for overall pain relief, chronic migraines, dyskinesia, tremors, and depression. Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy Free. Per Chew: 15 mg CBD, 5 mg THC Per Package: 60 mg CBD, 20 mg THC Ingredients: Soluble Corn Fiber, Coconut Milk, Erythritol, Xylitol, Coconut Flour, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Milk Powder, Sunflower Lecithin, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt. Contains no known allergens.

About this brand

Each package contains a pharmaceutical-grade tray with four individually-sealed and clearly labeled doses of our Vegan, non-GMO, sugar free, chocolate caramel High CBD Chews!