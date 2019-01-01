About this product
Known to enhance sensitivity and orgasmic pleasure for women, men, and couples — anyone seeking more intense and longer-lasting orgasms Water-soluble and latex safe Use with all of your toys Contains a balanced ratio of THC and CBD Designed by women Available at legal cannabis retailers in Washington INGREDIENTS: Purified Water, Gum Acacia, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Vera, Allantoin, Stevia, Ascorbic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Potassium Sorbate, Natural Terpenes, Cannabis Extract
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.