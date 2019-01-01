Velvet Swing™ cannabis enhanced sexual lubricant was created by sexual icon Mistress Matisse after discovering the wondrous combination of sex and cannabis. This water soluble and latex safe lubricant is proven effective in stronger, longer, and more frequent orgasms for women. With Velvet Swing you’re just a few pumps away from maximum pleasure! Come again? Yes, you heard that correctly: multiple orgasams. THC dilates the smallest capillaries, which increases blood flow and heightens sensitivity, which can lead to longer, stronger orgasms. Velvet Swing contains a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, as well as a custom terpene blend to maximize absorption. Added benefits to your humping include: Oil free! Non-irritating and pH balanced for vaginas Free of parabens, glycerin, and propylene glycol