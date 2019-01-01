 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Velvet Swing

Known to enhance sensitivity and orgasmic pleasure for women, men, and couples — anyone seeking more intense and longer-lasting orgasms Water-soluble and latex safe Use with all of your toys Contains a balanced ratio of THC and CBD Designed by women Available at legal cannabis retailers in Washington INGREDIENTS: Purified Water, Gum Acacia, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Vera, Allantoin, Stevia, Ascorbic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Potassium Sorbate, Natural Terpenes, Cannabis Extract

Velvet Swing™ cannabis enhanced sexual lubricant was created by sexual icon Mistress Matisse after discovering the wondrous combination of sex and cannabis. This water soluble and latex safe lubricant is proven effective in stronger, longer, and more frequent orgasms for women. With Velvet Swing you’re just a few pumps away from maximum pleasure! Come again? Yes, you heard that correctly: multiple orgasams. THC dilates the smallest capillaries, which increases blood flow and heightens sensitivity, which can lead to longer, stronger orgasms. Velvet Swing contains a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, as well as a custom terpene blend to maximize absorption. Added benefits to your humping include: Oil free! Non-irritating and pH balanced for vaginas Free of parabens, glycerin, and propylene glycol