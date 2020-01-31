About this product
Velvet Swing™ is the world's first water-soluble cannabis lubricant, a gentle, vagina-friendly formula that can enhance sensitivity and sexual response. Many people also experience longer, stronger, and more frequently multiple orgasms! Velvet Swing contains a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, as well as a custom terpene blend to maximize absorption. Start with a pump or two and increase as needed. It's best to apply it a little in advance of playtime--that's why we call it "liquid foreplay!"
Velvet Swing is:
- Non-irritating
- pH balanced for the vagina
- Free of parabens, glycerin, and propylene glycol
- Compatible with all safer sex supplies, such as condoms.
- Developed by women, fun for everyone!
