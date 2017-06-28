Velvet Swing
About Velvet Swing
Velvet Swing™ was founded by sexual icon Mistress Matisse and cannabis industry veteran Chelsea Cebara to offer women and their partners safer, more effective cannabis products for sex. Their premier product is the the world's first water-based cannabis-lube. Free of harmful parabens, glycols, and glycerin and compatible with all toys and safer sex barriers, Velvet Swing offers exceptional efficacy in a non-staining, terpene-enhanced formula without any cannabis taste or smell.
United States, Washington, California