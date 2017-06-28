 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Velvet Swing Cover Photo

Velvet Swing

Liquid Foreplay

About Velvet Swing

Velvet Swing™ was founded by sexual icon Mistress Matisse and cannabis industry veteran Chelsea Cebara to offer women and their partners safer, more effective cannabis products for sex. Their premier product is the the world's first water-based cannabis-lube. Free of harmful parabens, glycols, and glycerin and compatible with all toys and safer sex barriers, Velvet Swing offers exceptional efficacy in a non-staining, terpene-enhanced formula without any cannabis taste or smell.

Available in

United States, Washington, California