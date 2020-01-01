About this product

Semi-sweet dark chocolate with 10mg CBD and 5mg THC. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Made with Fair Trade 61% Cacao. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural, 2:1 Ratio. CONSUMPTION ADVICE Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more. INGREDIENTS Dark Chocolate (61% Cacao Beans, Pure Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Sea Salt, and Cannabis Oil. Made in a facility that processes nuts. VEGAN, NO GLUTEN.