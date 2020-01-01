 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 2:1 Sea Salt Dark Chocolate

2:1 Sea Salt Dark Chocolate

by Venice Cookie Company

Write a review
Venice Cookie Company Edibles Chocolates 2:1 Sea Salt Dark Chocolate

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Semi-sweet dark chocolate with 10mg CBD and 5mg THC. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Made with Fair Trade 61% Cacao. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural, 2:1 Ratio. CONSUMPTION ADVICE Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more. INGREDIENTS Dark Chocolate (61% Cacao Beans, Pure Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Sea Salt, and Cannabis Oil. Made in a facility that processes nuts. VEGAN, NO GLUTEN.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Venice Cookie Company Logo
From Gluten-Free to Vegan, there's a little something for everyone on our shelves