Trail mix. Granola. Oats. This vegan beauty makes love, not war. With peanut butter and dried cherries, it’s so good, it’ll make you want to hug a tree. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 50mg THC and 100mg CBD. 10 cookies per pouch. VEGAN. CONSUMPTION ADVICE Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more. INGREDIENTS Flour, Oats, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Canola Oil, Peanuts, Dried Cherries, Dark Chocolate Chips, Cashews, Almonds, Baking Soda, Salt, Sorbic Acid (For Freshness), and Cannabis Oil. CONTAINS WHEAT, PEANUT, TREE NUT. VEGAN.