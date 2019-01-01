White Chocolate Cookies N Cream Minis 100mg 10-pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The newest member of the 4.20 Bar collection. We took smooth, creamy white chocolate and folded in chocolate sandwich-cookie crumbles for a textural two-step. This marriage of creamy and crunch is a match made in heaven. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg THC. 10mg THC per chocolate square. 10 squares per pouch.
About this brand
4.20 Bar
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.