by One Tincture

About this product

A balanced sublingual blend of THC and CBD (cannabidiol). Research has shown CBD to be anti-inflammatory, anti-tumorigenic, analgesic and anti-anxiety and indicates that THC and CBD work together to produce beneficial therapeutic effects. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free. Bottle contains 250mg Cannabinoids | 125mg CBD + 125mg THC, each full dropper contains 8.25mg CBD + 8.25mg THC. Always start small until you know how a particular product affects you. Start with no more than half of a dropper for a 4mg THC, 4mg CBD microdose.

