1:1 Churro 100mg 10-pack

by Venice Cookie Company

4.01
Venice Cookie Company Edibles Cookies 1:1 Churro 100mg 10-pack

About this product

All the flavor of a Cinnamon Churro rolled up into delicious mini vegan cookies. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg CBD + 100mg THC. 10mg CBD + 10mg THC per cookie. 10 cookies per pouch. 1 Serving = 1/2 Cookie = 5mg CBD / 5mg THC(1:1 Ratio). Be whisked away to your happy place, all while enjoying the therapeutic benefits of CBD. VEGAN, 1:1 RATIO. DOSING Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.

Punkinmina

A sociable friendly treat. A 1/2 cookie was just right to not feel uptight at lunch w/mother and her friends who consisted of retired police women and a grade school teacher. Had fun with boudaries-more mellow than a Newton gummy. A go to daytime medication for me.

