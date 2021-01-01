Loading…
Venice Cookie Company

1:1 Churro 100mg 10-pack

About this product

All the flavor of a Cinnamon Churro rolled up into delicious mini vegan cookies. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg CBD + 100mg THC. 10mg CBD + 10mg THC per cookie. 10 cookies per pouch. 1 Serving = 1/2 Cookie = 5mg CBD / 5mg THC(1:1 Ratio). Be whisked away to your happy place, all while enjoying the therapeutic benefits of CBD. VEGAN, 1:1 RATIO.

DOSING
Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.
