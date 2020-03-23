About this product

500mg THC Single Trail mix. Granola. Oats. This vegan beauty makes love, not war. With peanut butter and dried cherries, it’s so good it’ll make you want to hug a tree. WARNING: THIS IS A HIGH POTENCY MEDICAL PRODUCT FOR EXPERIENCED CONSUMERS ONLY. IF YOU ARE NEW TO EDIBLE CANNABIS, CHOOSE A LOWER POTENCY PRODUCT. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN TO FIND A DOSE THAT IS RIGHT FOR YOU. FOR MEDICAL USE ONLY BY AUTHORIZED PATIENTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW. NOT A FOOD. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. CONTAINS APPROXIMATELY 500MG THC.