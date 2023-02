500mg THC Single



Trail mix. Granola. Oats. This vegan beauty makes love, not war. With peanut butter and dried cherries, it’s so good it’ll make you want to hug a tree.



WARNING: THIS IS A HIGH POTENCY MEDICAL PRODUCT FOR EXPERIENCED CONSUMERS ONLY. IF YOU ARE NEW TO EDIBLE CANNABIS, CHOOSE A LOWER POTENCY PRODUCT. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN TO FIND A DOSE THAT IS RIGHT FOR YOU. FOR MEDICAL USE ONLY BY AUTHORIZED PATIENTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW. NOT A FOOD. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. CONTAINS APPROXIMATELY 500MG THC.



