 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Diesel Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Pineapple Diesel Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by verano

Skip to Reviews
5.01
verano Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Diesel Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
79.06%
CBD
0.0%
$50.00
  • at ASH+EMBER
  • Closed until 10:00 AM
  • 75.1 miles away

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Distillate Cartridge Each batch of verano™ Oil is tested and results are labeled. As a natural product, the cannabinoid content will vary between batches. We never “cut” or dilute our cannabis oil with any other substances, therefore assuring the purest, highest quality product. Our 500mg Oil Cartridges are made from distillate and natural terpenes.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Passion4progress

A good choice for me when I want to do my housework or other duties while I’m stoned. The name makes it sound really tasty but it’s kind of more on the diesel side in the flavor category. I don’t get much fruit at all.

About this strain

Pineapple Diesel

Pineapple Diesel

A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.

About this brand

verano Logo
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.