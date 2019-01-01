Super Glu
by veranoWrite a review
Cannabinoids
- THC
- 24.84%
- CBD
- --
About this product
GG Backcross done in-house by verano™ team member John Dieser. This flower has a smell of diesel with a taste similar to a floral blend with notes of dry coffee. The effects are relaxed with a euphoric, positive mood, stimulated appetite and relief from insomnia.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.