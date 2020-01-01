Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Key benefits: Increases regenerative capability of your skin Preserves stem cells in the skin Slows down skin aging 100% Paraben Free Animal Cruelty Free product How to use: Gently massage a dime-size amount onto face, neck and décolletage in upward strokes. Use in the morning & night, every day. Active Ingredients: PhytoCellTec™ 20%, Matrixyl 3000 10%, PCR Hemp (seed) oil.
Be the first to review this product.