Key benefits:

Increases regenerative capability of your skin

Preserves stem cells in the skin

Slows down skin aging

100% Paraben Free

Animal Cruelty Free product

How to use: Gently massage a dime-size amount onto face, neck and décolletage in upward strokes. Use in the morning & night, every day.



Active Ingredients:

PhytoCellTec™ 20%, Matrixyl 3000 10%, PCR Hemp (seed) oil.