About this product
Key benefits:
Increases regenerative capability of your skin
Preserves stem cells in the skin
Slows down skin aging
100% Paraben Free
Animal Cruelty Free product
How to use: Gently massage a dime-size amount onto face, neck and décolletage in upward strokes. Use in the morning & night, every day.
Active Ingredients:
PhytoCellTec™ 20%, Matrixyl 3000 10%, PCR Hemp (seed) oil.
