About this product
Keep those lips looking young and healthy with our organic lip balm! Made with our full spectrum hemp oil and all organic ingredients like Soybean Oil, Bees Wax, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Aloe Vera Gel. Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp extract, Soybean oil, Beeswax, Sunflower oil, Cocoa butter, Shea butter, Tocopherol acetate, Aloe vera gel, essential oil. Scents: Orange Creme & French Vanilla • Grown and manufactured in the USA • All-natural ingredients • Pesticide-free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.