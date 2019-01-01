About this product
One of the most popular and effective ways to take whole hemp oil, this sublingual tincture contains full spectrum hemp oil, organic MCT oil (derived from coconut oil), and organic or natural essential oils for flavoring. Veritas Farms extracts its oil from flowers and leaves only. • Grown and manufactured in the USA • All-natural ingredients • Pesticide-free• Non-GMO Flavors: Citrus, Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Strawberry, Unflavored, & Watermelon Serving Size: up to 1mL (full dropper) Suggested Use: Take drops sublingually
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.