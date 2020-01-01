 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vermicrop Organics is proud to introduce our new VermiAll Dry Fertilizer. This game changing mix is formulated for all stages of growth in the fast paced gardens of champion vegetable and flower growers. Just like butchers save all the best cuts of meats for the best restaurants, manufacturers of raw goods keep the highest quality products for themselves. We have gone to great lengths to acquire only the purest products and now we are sharing them with you but more importantly sharing them with your garden. Analysis 6-6-6 Total Nitrogen (N) 6% 0.15% Ammoniacal Nitrogen 1.50% Nitrate Nitrogen 3.20% Other Water Soluble Nitrogen 1.15% Water Insoluble Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P2O5) 6% Soluble Potash (K2O) 6% Calcium (Ca) 6% Magnesium (Mg) 1.2% Derived from: Crustacean Meal, Kelp Meal, Fishbone Meal, Blood Meal, Feather Meal, Bat Guano, Alfalfa Meal, Rock Phosphate, Basalt, Magnesium Sulfate and Potassium Sulfate

Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.