VermiWorm

by Vermicrop Organics

VermiWorm

VermiWorm Premium Worm Castings are created by Red Wigglers; these are pure Eisenia Fetida castings. They are farmed organically in California by agriculturists who truly care about what they do. VermiWorms are fed a specific diet of organic matter containing no manures or chemicals. VermiWorm can be used as a soil conditioner for any natural or potting soil and as a primary ingredient in compost tea. Directions for use: All Purpose Garden and Soil Preparation: Add VermiT at a 50:1 dilution ratio. This equates to 5tbsp or 75ml or 1/3 cup of VermiT per gallon of water. In early spring and new soil mixes blend in 2” of VermiWorm into the top 3”-4” of your garden soil. For your fall and winter revival mixes blend in ½”- ¾” of VermiWorm into top 3”-4you’re your garden soil. For best results soil drench and foliar spray your plants with VermiT at each application. Trees & Shrubs: Early spring: rake in 1” to 2” of VermiWorm over the surface of the entire medium. Fall: rake in ½”- ¾” VermiWorm into the surface of your soil. For best results soil drench and foliar spray your plants with VermiT at each application. Fruit Trees & Berries: New plantings: Spread ½”- ¾” of VermiWorm from the trunk or canes to the projected first year drip line. Established plantings: spring, spread 1”- 2” of VermiWorm from trunk or canes out to the projected drip line, scratch into surface soil lightly. For best results soil drench and foliar spray your plants with VermiT at each application. Roses: New plantings: spread ½”- ¾” of VermiWorm out to the drip line and cover with VermiMulch. Established plantings: early spring, spread a ½” of VermiWorm over fresh VermiMulch. For best results soil drench and foliar spray your plants with VermiT at each application. Tomatoes: After transplanting, rake 1” – 2” of VermiWorm into the soil around plant. Note: when seeding apply VermiWorm as directed for soil preparation. For best results soil drench and foliar spray your plants with VermiT at each application. Perennials: Early spring: spread 1” – 2” of VermiWorm to the drip line. For best results soil drench and foliar spray your plants with VermiT at each application. Analysis 0.05-0.04-0.05 Total Nitrogen (N) 0.05% 0.02% Ammoniacal Nitrogen 0.02% Water Insoluble NItrogen 0.01% Nitrate Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P2O5) 0.04% Soluble Potash (K2O) 0.05% Derived from: Earthworm castings

About this brand

Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.