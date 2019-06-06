 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Snickerdoodle Cookie Square

by VERT Unlimited

5.02
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The cinnamon spice and Tahitian vanilla in these luscious confections create a warm, well-rounded body high increasing circulation for an expedited onset of benefits. Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per cookie square. Ingredients: Unsalted butter, eggs, sugar, bleached enriched wheat flour, food starch (modified), soybean oil, dairy products solids (milk). Contains 2% or less of the following: leavening, emulsifier, vital wheat gluten, artificial flavor, egg whites, soy flour, vanilla bean extract, cinnamon, cinnamon oil, salt, white chocolate (sugar, completely hydrogenated palm kernel oil, nonfat dry milk, whole milk powder, soy lecithin, flavor) and cannabis oil.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

toadintheroad

Absolutely delicious, if it didn't have the THC label this could easily sell as a regular pastry. Nice light high depending on how many sections you eat. 😊

Dammit65

An absolutely delicious cookie that delivers a nice toasty little buzz. Recommend anyone!

About this brand

VERT Unlimited Logo
VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.