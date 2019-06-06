Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
The cinnamon spice and Tahitian vanilla in these luscious confections create a warm, well-rounded body high increasing circulation for an expedited onset of benefits. Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per cookie square. Ingredients: Unsalted butter, eggs, sugar, bleached enriched wheat flour, food starch (modified), soybean oil, dairy products solids (milk). Contains 2% or less of the following: leavening, emulsifier, vital wheat gluten, artificial flavor, egg whites, soy flour, vanilla bean extract, cinnamon, cinnamon oil, salt, white chocolate (sugar, completely hydrogenated palm kernel oil, nonfat dry milk, whole milk powder, soy lecithin, flavor) and cannabis oil.
on June 6th, 2019
Absolutely delicious, if it didn't have the THC label this could easily sell as a regular pastry. Nice light high depending on how many sections you eat. 😊
on February 14th, 2019
An absolutely delicious cookie that delivers a nice toasty little buzz. Recommend anyone!