 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Vertus 50mg

Vertus 50mg

by Vertus

Write a review
Vertus Edibles Beverages Vertus 50mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Vertus is the first sparkling cannabis beverage on the market, so you can party like it’s Beyoncé’s 35th Birthday—on Monday. With an approachable price point and THC-infusion without cannabis taste or smell, Vertus can replace the other bubbly in your life. There’s no alcohol, so you can celebrate making it through Monday without a hangover on Tuesday.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vertus Logo
Vertus is the first sparkling cannabis beverage on the market, so you can party like it’s Beyoncé’s 35th Birthday—on Monday. With an approachable price point and THC-infusion without cannabis taste or smell, Vertus can replace the other bubbly in your life. There’s no alcohol, so you can celebrate making it through Monday without a hangover on Tuesday.