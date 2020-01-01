Vertus
About Vertus
Vertus is the first sparkling cannabis beverage on the market, so you can party like it’s Beyoncé’s 35th Birthday—on Monday. With an approachable price point and THC-infusion without cannabis taste or smell, Vertus can replace the other bubbly in your life. There’s no alcohol, so you can celebrate making it through Monday without a hangover on Tuesday.
Available in
United States, Washington