Rubenrubenruben
on March 4th, 2019
It will create the cartridge experience the way its supposed to be, smooth, easy, relaxing and sturdy! I work in the industry and receive garbage products from companies all the time. This is FAR from being a garbage product. Its built well, it looks great, it works perfectly and smokes smoothly. This battery alone has revitalized the way I think about cartridges, and has changed the cartridge experience for me. I am a big flower consumer, but now my Vessel is always with me! Thank you Vessel for making a product worth buying!