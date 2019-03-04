 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Expedition Series // Silver + Black

Expedition Series // Silver + Black

by Vessel®

5.0
$100.00MSRP

- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - One (1) year limited warranty - Patent Pending

Rubenrubenruben

It will create the cartridge experience the way its supposed to be, smooth, easy, relaxing and sturdy! I work in the industry and receive garbage products from companies all the time. This is FAR from being a garbage product. Its built well, it looks great, it works perfectly and smokes smoothly. This battery alone has revitalized the way I think about cartridges, and has changed the cartridge experience for me. I am a big flower consumer, but now my Vessel is always with me! Thank you Vessel for making a product worth buying!

JOHNY_BOY

I have had lots of different batteries that get very heavily used and abused and this is definitely one that lasts and takes a beating and keeps on working. The battery lasts a long time as well. You can control the heating temps which is nice. Overall very happy with my Vessel battery

pierclub

Takes a beating and still keeps ripping! Longest charing battery Ive ever used!

From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.