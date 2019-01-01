About this product

CBD Bath Bombs may help relax muscles and reduce pain. Soaking in warm water increases the body temperature and loosens the muscles, and when paired with CBD this makes for the perfect tension release. As a known anti-inflammatory, CBD interacs with cannabinoid receptors to alleviate pain. We have it in 6 delicious scents: Revive, Release, Success, Flow, Relax and Hope. Each bath bomb contains a total of 100mg of our CBD blend. SUCCESS Aroma: Vanilla Sugar & Patchouli, Ylang Ylang essential oil. May relax Muscles Soothing on the body Nourish the skin and the soul Made in the USA Legal in all 50 states Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab Tested for purity and CBD content Less than 0.3% THC