CBD PAIN RELIEF CREAM 500MG

by vīb

NON-GMO & THC FREE Pain? No Problem… vīb’s fast acting CBD pain relief cream is a perfect blend of high quality CBD and natural ingredients. Each 2oz bottle contains 500mg of active CBD, allowing for ample application to the area of discomfort. Our topical cream is perfect for joint and muscle support. • Soothing Menthol • Fast Acting Absorption • 0.00% THC (THC FREE) • 3rd Party Lab Tested to provide superior potency and purity • USA Grown • Solvent-free CO2 extract

BrianChapman5781

Love this product cant go a day without it.

LucyAnn1987

Best pain cream I’ve used so far. The price is unbeatable for the amount of CBD you get!

Maxocc325

Staring at a computer screen most of the day, my neck is always stiff and sore. This gave me so much relief, and it works fast! I always bring it to work with me.

Noticing a void in the CBD market for premium products, VIB (pronounced: vibe), set out to be your go-to brand for everything CBD. In an industry filled with such inconsistency in quality and potency we decided to set the standard. By partnering with industry-leaders and sourcing only the purest ingredients, we strive to bring you the highest quality products you can trust. Made from all natural, and organic, non-GMO hemp, each product contains the highest quality CBD oil derived from 99%+ pure CBD Isolate. 3rd party lab testing allows us to deliver CBD without herbicides, pesticides, bacteria, or chemical fertilizers.