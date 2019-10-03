jrobertss
These drops make me feel great mentally and physically. I take these in the morning with my coffee and again at night. Great price too.
vīb’s CBD tinctures are the purest, most affordable extracts available. Using only natural and organic ingredients we give you a revitalizing formula that will allow you to maximize your potential everyday. At only $2 a serving, we bring you unmatched quality at a GREAT price. • 30 mL (1 Fl oz) -1000mg • 33mg per serving (1mL) • 100% All Natural & Organic • Hemp-Derived CBD Oil grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers • Non GMO, Gluten Free • 0.00% THC (THC FREE) • 3rd party lab tested to provide superior potency and purity • Great Taste
on August 10th, 2019
Tried a few other brands that were way too pricey ($100+) and had the same dosage but I barely felt anything. These drops helped my back and elbow pain a great deal. I take it after I play tennis, and love the flavor.