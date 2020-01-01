 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. CBD Anti-Aging Cream with Apple Stem Cells

CBD Anti-Aging Cream with Apple Stem Cells

by Vintage Joye CBD

$39.99MSRP

Get the best of both worlds- Apple Stem Cell & Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide- 7… with the added benefits of Natural Hemp Oil. Your skin will look younger, tighter, and brighter after daily use. Longevity is related to stem cells which have a unique growth characteristic. These apple stem cells are rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites, assuring the longevity of skin cells. Container: 1 fl. oz./30ml Acrylic Jar with silver detail. How to Use: For optimal results, apply to face and neck areas twice daily. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light. Do not refrigerate. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor. Product is not vegetarian. CBD (Cannabidiol) is a natural constituent of hemp oil. WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS.

Vintage Joye is a revolutionary leader in the production and distribution of medical hemp oil. Our company searched far and wide to find only the absolute best, most potent, cleanest CBD on the market. Throughout an intense seven-year process we cross-bred two strains of hemp known to be very high in CBD, and very low in THC. Our products are the only available with a certifiable 0% THC content. THC is responsible for the psychotropic effects of recreationally smoked marijuana. Without it, you reap all the medicinal benefits of CBD, with none of the side effects. Our CBD is 100% organic, and incredibly rich in phytocannabinoid.