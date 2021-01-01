About this product

Get the best of both worlds- Apple Stem Cell & Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide- 7… with the added benefits of Natural Hemp Oil. Your skin will look younger, tighter, and brighter after daily use. Longevity is related to stem cells which have a unique growth characteristic. These apple stem cells are rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites, assuring the longevity of skin cells.

Container: 1 fl. oz./30ml Acrylic Jar

with silver detail.



How to Use: For optimal results, apply to face and neck areas twice daily.

Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light. Do not

refrigerate. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor.

Product is not vegetarian. CBD (Cannabidiol) is a natural constituent of hemp oil.



WARNING:

KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF

YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS.