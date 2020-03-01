Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Diamond Dust by Virtue Las Vegas
on March 1st, 2020
Wow my new favorite strain
on January 17th, 2020
This strain is amazing. My new favorite. Very happy, giggly and stony.
on October 14th, 2019
Diamond Dust is amazing. My husband likes sativa and I prefer indica but this is a hybrid Sativa that didn't make me anxious and is really nice head and mild body high!