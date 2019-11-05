Mjerz
on November 5th, 2019
This tincture smells and tastes great! Highly recommend!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$59.00MSRP
Vital Leaf's Rose Cardamom Vanilla Elixir Drops are formulated using high-potency, phytocannabinoid-rich, full-spectrum hemp extract in a base of organic coconut-derived MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) oil. The flavor of our tincture is enhanced with a delicious blend of pure organic extracts of rose, cardamom and vanilla bean, along with a sweet hint of the ancient Chinese medicinal herb, Lo Han Guo, otherwise known as Monkfruit. Vital Leaf CBD Elixir Drops are a smooth, decadent, and convenient way to revitalize your day! A dropper full contains 10mgs of CBD. While it's simply delicious when taken directly, this particular formula blends wonderfully in warmly spiced drinks, such as chai and golden milk. It's creamy vanilla flavor makes it the perfect CBD infusion for smoothies, coffee, and tea lattes. You can learn more about CBD tinctures over on our website, vitalleafcbd.com. 2oz Bottle | 50 Servings | 500mg Total CBD per Bottle INGREDIENTS: Organic Coconut-Derived MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extracts, Monk Fruit (Lo Han Guo), Vanilla Extract, Rose Extract, Cardamom Extract
on November 5th, 2019
This tincture smells and tastes great! Highly recommend!
on August 29th, 2019
Absolute YUM to the tastebuds and super relaxing way to calm my nerves or close the day and enter a delightful, deep night's rest. Friends and family are loving it too!
on August 6th, 2019
Absolutely love this product. I have been experimenting with adding the elixir in my teas and the rose cardamom pairs so well with chamomile. Super convenient way to include CBD in your diet.