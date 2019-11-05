 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Elixir Drops | Rose Cardamom Vanilla | 500mg CBD

CBD Elixir Drops | Rose Cardamom Vanilla | 500mg CBD

by Vital Leaf

CBD Elixir Drops | Rose Cardamom Vanilla | 500mg CBD

About this product

Vital Leaf's Rose Cardamom Vanilla Elixir Drops are formulated using high-potency, phytocannabinoid-rich, full-spectrum hemp extract in a base of organic coconut-derived MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) oil. The flavor of our tincture is enhanced with a delicious blend of pure organic extracts of rose, cardamom and vanilla bean, along with a sweet hint of the ancient Chinese medicinal herb, Lo Han Guo, otherwise known as Monkfruit. Vital Leaf CBD Elixir Drops are a smooth, decadent, and convenient way to revitalize your day! A dropper full contains 10mgs of CBD. While it's simply delicious when taken directly, this particular formula blends wonderfully in warmly spiced drinks, such as chai and golden milk. It's creamy vanilla flavor makes it the perfect CBD infusion for smoothies, coffee, and tea lattes. You can learn more about CBD tinctures over on our website, vitalleafcbd.com. 2oz Bottle | 50 Servings | 500mg Total CBD per Bottle INGREDIENTS: Organic Coconut-Derived MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extracts, Monk Fruit (Lo Han Guo), Vanilla Extract, Rose Extract, Cardamom Extract

9 customer reviews

Mjerz

This tincture smells and tastes great! Highly recommend!

leaflover711

Absolute YUM to the tastebuds and super relaxing way to calm my nerves or close the day and enter a delightful, deep night's rest. Friends and family are loving it too!

corieh7

Absolutely love this product. I have been experimenting with adding the elixir in my teas and the rose cardamom pairs so well with chamomile. Super convenient way to include CBD in your diet.

About this brand

Vital Leaf CBD is a purpose-driven wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. We infuse the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into our line of artisanal goods, and take a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating our products. Individual ingredients are carefully selected to synergize and enhance our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, in order to elevate our customers' every day experiences. Vital Leaf carefully sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure that our products are of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. Rooted in purity, wellness, and community, we are honored to bring a dose of vitality to you! Want to learn more or shop our products? Connect with us online! https://www.vitalleaf.com https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/ http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/