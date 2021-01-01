About this product

Vital Leaf's Rose Cardamom Vanilla Elixir Drops are formulated using high-potency, phytocannabinoid-rich, full-spectrum hemp extract in a base of organic coconut-derived MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) oil. The flavor of our tincture is enhanced with a delicious blend of pure organic extracts of rose, cardamom and vanilla bean, along with a sweet hint of the ancient Chinese medicinal herb, Lo Han Guo, otherwise known as Monkfruit.



Vital Leaf CBD Elixir Drops are a smooth, decadent, and convenient way to revitalize your day!



While it's simply delicious when taken directly, this particular formula blends wonderfully in warmly spiced drinks, such as chai and golden milk. It's creamy vanilla flavor makes it the perfect CBD infusion for smoothies, coffee, and tea lattes.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Coconut-Derived MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extracts, Monk Fruit (Lo Han Guo), Vanilla Extract, Rose Extract, Cardamom Extract