 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. DABOX WAX VAPORIZER

DABOX WAX VAPORIZER

by VIVANT

Write a review
VIVANT Vaping Vape Pens DABOX WAX VAPORIZER
VIVANT Vaping Vape Pens DABOX WAX VAPORIZER
VIVANT Vaping Vape Pens DABOX WAX VAPORIZER
VIVANT Vaping Vape Pens DABOX WAX VAPORIZER
VIVANT Vaping Vape Pens DABOX WAX VAPORIZER

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

VIVANT Dabox is the most powerful portable vaporizer in the market. Having 40 watts instantaneous power at your finger tips, you will have the most intense vaping experience from a portable wax vaporizer. DAbOX™ currently comes with a Dual Quartz Clapton Coil and Dual Quartz Coil, and features Single Quartz Clapton Coil sold separately. You get to choose exactly how you want to vape.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VIVANT Logo
Just another company? Not even close! Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves. Welcome to Vivant!