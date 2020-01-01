SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
VIVANT Dabox is the most powerful portable vaporizer in the market. Having 40 watts instantaneous power at your finger tips, you will have the most intense vaping experience from a portable wax vaporizer. DAbOX™ currently comes with a Dual Quartz Clapton Coil and Dual Quartz Coil, and features Single Quartz Clapton Coil sold separately. You get to choose exactly how you want to vape.
Be the first to review this product.