 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN

HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN

by Vootra

Write a review
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN

$79.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Closely resembling the Neuralyzer from Men in Black, Hypnos Zero may not erase all your memories but it will still help you forget. This sleek vape pen features an all ceramic heating chamber for delicious flavor and will quickly become your favorite unit if you're always on the go. If you’re a wax enthusiast and want to enjoy a hit in a crowd with no one noticing, then this vape pen is the one for you. It is stylish, efficient, durable and charges up quickly becoming an ideal daily driver for those who are always on the go. WHAT'S INCLUDED - 1 Hypnos Zero Atomizer - 2 Glass Mouthpieces (with 1 filter section) - 1 Hypnos Zero Rechargeable Battery - 1 USB Charger - 1 Hypnos Zero Carrying Case - 1 Linx Tool

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO