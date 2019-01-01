About this product

Closely resembling the Neuralyzer from Men in Black, Hypnos Zero may not erase all your memories but it will still help you forget. This sleek vape pen features an all ceramic heating chamber for delicious flavor and will quickly become your favorite unit if you're always on the go. If you’re a wax enthusiast and want to enjoy a hit in a crowd with no one noticing, then this vape pen is the one for you. It is stylish, efficient, durable and charges up quickly becoming an ideal daily driver for those who are always on the go. WHAT'S INCLUDED - 1 Hypnos Zero Atomizer - 2 Glass Mouthpieces (with 1 filter section) - 1 Hypnos Zero Rechargeable Battery - 1 USB Charger - 1 Hypnos Zero Carrying Case - 1 Linx Tool