kindwulf on September 12th, 2018

I bought this pen brand new last night at my local dispensary. The budtender actually tried to sort of hint that this was not a good product and he even half-attempted to talk me out of it. I really needed a pen and didn't want to drive to another store, so I bought it anyway. I got it home, took off the plastic wrap, opened the box, and...all the pieces (battery, atomizer, mouth piece, charger) were nicely wrapped in plastic baggies inside their cutaway spots in the kit. However, the kit contained no instruction manual. That said, I was able to find a video online where somebody had the instructions on the screen. I followed the instructions and screwed the battery into the USB charger and plugged it into the wall. The end of the battery blinked several times to let me know the charge was working. I let it charge all night long (11-hours) only to wake-up and the light still had not turned from red to green. I pushed the button 5 times and got no response. Still dead. I've since sent Vuber 2 emails asking for help, but have not gotten a response yet.