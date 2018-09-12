 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Atlas Solo Vaporizer

Atlas Solo Vaporizer

by Vuber

Skip to Reviews
3.45
Vuber Vaping Vape Pens Atlas Solo Vaporizer

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We took the best of our Comet and Atlas and created an affordable sleek unit that can handle all their concentrate needs! It features a stainless steel atomizer housing a single ceramic core wrapped in a titanium coil, which makes it a great addition to our successful Atlas line. To power this atomizer core, the battery features a standard 510 threaded 3.3-3.7 volt slim button design.

5 customer reviews

Show all
3.45

write a review

kindwulf

I bought this pen brand new last night at my local dispensary. The budtender actually tried to sort of hint that this was not a good product and he even half-attempted to talk me out of it. I really needed a pen and didn't want to drive to another store, so I bought it anyway. I got it home, took off the plastic wrap, opened the box, and...all the pieces (battery, atomizer, mouth piece, charger) were nicely wrapped in plastic baggies inside their cutaway spots in the kit. However, the kit contained no instruction manual. That said, I was able to find a video online where somebody had the instructions on the screen. I followed the instructions and screwed the battery into the USB charger and plugged it into the wall. The end of the battery blinked several times to let me know the charge was working. I let it charge all night long (11-hours) only to wake-up and the light still had not turned from red to green. I pushed the button 5 times and got no response. Still dead. I've since sent Vuber 2 emails asking for help, but have not gotten a response yet.

MattRibo

This pen works great but for me it only works for a few months then dies out. The first one I got decided to quit working, I then got a new one through the warranty. Few months later it dies out again. If your looking for just a quick something with small reliability this is the one. As far as long term pen, prepare to spend hours, days, and even weeks to keep a working pen. Definitely not impressed, the customer service is really good. I will totally give props to that but as far as product. I am thoroughly disappointed!

About this brand

Vuber Logo
Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.