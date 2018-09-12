SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
We took the best of our Comet and Atlas and created an affordable sleek unit that can handle all their concentrate needs! It features a stainless steel atomizer housing a single ceramic core wrapped in a titanium coil, which makes it a great addition to our successful Atlas line. To power this atomizer core, the battery features a standard 510 threaded 3.3-3.7 volt slim button design.
on September 12th, 2018
I bought this pen brand new last night at my local dispensary. The budtender actually tried to sort of hint that this was not a good product and he even half-attempted to talk me out of it. I really needed a pen and didn't want to drive to another store, so I bought it anyway. I got it home, took off the plastic wrap, opened the box, and...all the pieces (battery, atomizer, mouth piece, charger) were nicely wrapped in plastic baggies inside their cutaway spots in the kit. However, the kit contained no instruction manual. That said, I was able to find a video online where somebody had the instructions on the screen. I followed the instructions and screwed the battery into the USB charger and plugged it into the wall. The end of the battery blinked several times to let me know the charge was working. I let it charge all night long (11-hours) only to wake-up and the light still had not turned from red to green. I pushed the button 5 times and got no response. Still dead. I've since sent Vuber 2 emails asking for help, but have not gotten a response yet.
on February 22nd, 2018
Awesome pen! Long lasting battery life.
on September 17th, 2016
This pen works great but for me it only works for a few months then dies out. The first one I got decided to quit working, I then got a new one through the warranty. Few months later it dies out again. If your looking for just a quick something with small reliability this is the one. As far as long term pen, prepare to spend hours, days, and even weeks to keep a working pen. Definitely not impressed, the customer service is really good. I will totally give props to that but as far as product. I am thoroughly disappointed!