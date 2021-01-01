Vuber
Atlas Solo Vaporizer
About this product
We took the best of our Comet and Atlas and created an affordable sleek unit that can handle all their concentrate needs! It features a stainless steel atomizer housing a single ceramic core wrapped in a titanium coil, which makes it a great addition to our successful Atlas line. To power this atomizer core, the battery features a standard 510 threaded 3.3-3.7 volt slim button design.
