Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The Vuber Atlas is a wax & oil concentrate vaporizer designed to provide a discreet but powerful vaporizing experience. The Atlas comes with a 900 mAh solid-state battery and a dual-titanium coil heating element wrapped around a ceramic core, allowing you to experience the full flavor of your concentrate. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Silver, and White – The Atlas has everything required to be your go-to vape pen!
on April 5th, 2017
The Atlas is how I dab on the go. I add the globe to it and get fat thick hits with super nice flavor. With the ceramic atomizer. Definitely recommend this one to anyone who needs a solid pen and doesn't want to break the bank. I got mine almost 2 years ago and haven't had any issues.