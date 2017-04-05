 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Atlas Vaporizer

by Vuber

The Vuber Atlas is a wax & oil concentrate vaporizer designed to provide a discreet but powerful vaporizing experience. The Atlas comes with a 900 mAh solid-state battery and a dual-titanium coil heating element wrapped around a ceramic core, allowing you to experience the full flavor of your concentrate. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Silver, and White – The Atlas has everything required to be your go-to vape pen!

The.Avid.Dabber

The Atlas is how I dab on the go. I add the globe to it and get fat thick hits with super nice flavor. With the ceramic atomizer. Definitely recommend this one to anyone who needs a solid pen and doesn't want to break the bank. I got mine almost 2 years ago and haven't had any issues.

About this brand

Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.