About this product

Wacky Willy’s 100% stainless steel decarboxylation and storage containers have an extraordinary silicone seal for your fresh or processed bud and herbal botanical products! It will keep contents fresh and safe. 100% Medical grade stainless steel can be kept clean and sanitary and prevent terpene loss. The container is totally oven safe, perfect for you to decarboxylate your botanical products, then store them all in the same container. Because this product creates a total seal, darkness and is 100% due to the lock down latch system. You can decarboxylate, safely add liquids to the container then lock it down to age your product for long periods of time in the dark. Designed specifically to be used in the oven you can set at a temperature between 120C to 160C. The key is to have the temperature at about 120 C for approximately 90 minutes. If you put it in at a higher temperature, you will need reduce your heating time accordingly; for example, @ 160 C for 45 minutes. Shake up your container every 15 min and put back in oven. When it is fully decarbed the flowers will darken slightly and be crumbly when handled. Benefits of decarbed product: Full activation Easy and simple to use Get more out of every bud Preserve the maximum amount of terpenes Perfect edibles, anytime Clean and low maintenance process Ready to make edibles What is decarboxilation? A question many ask and so few know the answer to. Well here at Wacky Willys we are going to put it to you straight. The process of decarbing put simply is bringing your product to full activation through temperature (heat) and reducing the humidity or water content slowly at a controlled rate. Ever wanted to just eat that bud or chew on that delicious looking nugget but just can’t bring yourself to because of the knowledge that of course it won’t do anything to you. Now you can put all that behind you can try some completely activated nuggets for breakfast, lunch or dinner. That’s right, after decarbing you can ingest your product in any way you desire. Put a bit of decarbed keif into a hot cup of hot chocolate or sprinkle a bit of decarbed bud into your pasta sauce and feel the full effects that you’ve always wanted. The possibilities are limitless. After decarbing, even smoking your product will increase its effects. Remember you’re getting a fully activated product which means you’ll be getting a more accurate and potent dosage. Decarboxylation maximizes cannabinoid availability for those preferring to smoke or vaporize, and activates available cannabinoids for edibles, extracts or tinctures. Typical decarbing in the past has been done on a baking pan in the oven. Unfortunately, the turpene loss and potency reduction resulting from using this method honestly makes it not worth doing. With our sealed containers you don’t loose any potency and the end result is a perfectly 100% activated product. Once you’ve decarbed your bud, the sky’s the limit with what you can do with your product. If you are decarbing with our decarboxylator remember you’re getting a fully activated product which means you’ll be getting a more accurate and potent dosage. ***Many different sizes to choose from. Check out and order our products at www.wackywillysweb.com/