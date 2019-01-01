About this product

The Wacky Brand Pollen Press is 100% 304 Stainless Steel, Don't waste your time with Aluminum presses that break and can leave aluminum shavings in your goods. This press is 3.5 inches tall and creates pucks with a diameter of 19.90 mm. approximately the size of a nickel. Create wafers of 0.02g or cylinders up to 4 grams and 1 in tall. Built to withstand the repetitive heating and cranking this Press combines quality with affordability. Features: 100% Food Grade Stainless Steel - NO ALUMINUM PARTS Dishwasher Safe and Heat Resistant Diamond Cut detail on the top and bottom caps provide superior grip The pieces have been machined to fit together with 1/10th mm clearance Better Threading for increased strength and durability Reinforced Cylinder wall Imprint your pucks by adding one of our 19.90 mm Stamps to your order Instructions : Unscrew top threads and remove rod (you can also fill the cylinder by unthreading the bottom cap backing off the handle and removing the weight ) Insert desired amount of product Insert rod and thread top cap Turn handle until it stops Use portable heater to heat press Turn handle (about 1/4 turn) Apply more heat (between 30 sec and 60 sec) Turn handle Repeat (the more heat and pressure applied the darker the puck will be ) To remove puck unthread bottom cap remove weight and turn handle until the puck can be removed Cleaning Instructions: Disassemble all parts Clean with hot water and dish soap Allow to DRY COMPLETELY before reassembly and storage You can view all our presses at wackywillysweb.com