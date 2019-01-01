 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Stainless Steel Pollen Hash T Bar Press

Stainless Steel Pollen Hash T Bar Press

by Wacky Willys

$59.99MSRP

The Wacky Brand Pollen Press is 100% 304 Stainless Steel, Don't waste your time with Aluminum presses that break and can leave aluminum shavings in your goods. This press is 3.5 inches tall and creates pucks with a diameter of 19.90 mm. approximately the size of a nickel. Create wafers of 0.02g or cylinders up to 4 grams and 1 in tall. Built to withstand the repetitive heating and cranking this Press combines quality with affordability. Features: 100% Food Grade Stainless Steel - NO ALUMINUM PARTS Dishwasher Safe and Heat Resistant Diamond Cut detail on the top and bottom caps provide superior grip The pieces have been machined to fit together with 1/10th mm clearance Better Threading for increased strength and durability Reinforced Cylinder wall Imprint your pucks by adding one of our 19.90 mm Stamps to your order Instructions : Unscrew top threads and remove rod (you can also fill the cylinder by unthreading the bottom cap backing off the handle and removing the weight ) Insert desired amount of product Insert rod and thread top cap Turn handle until it stops Use portable heater to heat press Turn handle (about 1/4 turn) Apply more heat (between 30 sec and 60 sec) Turn handle Repeat (the more heat and pressure applied the darker the puck will be ) To remove puck unthread bottom cap remove weight and turn handle until the puck can be removed Cleaning Instructions: Disassemble all parts Clean with hot water and dish soap Allow to DRY COMPLETELY before reassembly and storage You can view all our presses at wackywillysweb.com

With over 30 years behind the art and science of herbal botanical extraction, filtration and decarboxylation, Wacky Willy continues to offer everything required to process raw herbal plant, cannabis bud and flower into medicinal tinctures, edibles, butters, creams, oils, hash and rosin. Wacky Willy’s innovations provide a wide range of hygienic food and medical grade lab quality stainless steel and mesh extraction and filtration products. Whether extracting whole plants or terpenes; our premium all mesh bubble filtration bags and stainless steel equipment along with Wacky Willy’s tip and tricks instructional guides, will ensure that your bountiful harvest is turned into the finest quality yield for premium health, wellness and enjoyment.