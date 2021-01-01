Stainless Steel Pollen Hash T Bar Press
About this product
The Wacky Brand Pollen Press is 100% 304 Stainless Steel, Don't waste your time with Aluminum presses that break and can leave aluminum shavings in your goods. This press is 3.5 inches tall and creates pucks with a diameter of 19.90 mm. approximately the size of a nickel. Create wafers of 0.02g or cylinders up to 4 grams and 1 in tall. Built to withstand the repetitive heating and cranking this Press combines quality with affordability.
Features:
100% Food Grade Stainless Steel - NO ALUMINUM PARTS
Dishwasher Safe and Heat Resistant
Diamond Cut detail on the top and bottom caps provide superior grip
The pieces have been machined to fit together with 1/10th mm clearance
Better Threading for increased strength and durability
Reinforced Cylinder wall
Imprint your pucks by adding one of our 19.90 mm Stamps to your order
Instructions :
Unscrew top threads and remove rod
(you can also fill the cylinder by unthreading the bottom cap backing off the handle and removing the weight )
Insert desired amount of product
Insert rod and thread top cap
Turn handle until it stops
Use portable heater to heat press
Turn handle (about 1/4 turn)
Apply more heat (between 30 sec and 60 sec)
Turn handle
Repeat (the more heat and pressure applied the darker the puck will be )
To remove puck unthread bottom cap remove weight and turn handle until the puck can be removed
Cleaning Instructions:
Disassemble all parts
Clean with hot water and dish soap
Allow to DRY COMPLETELY before reassembly and storage

