About this product

The Wacky Brand Pollen Press is 100% 304 Stainless Steel, Don't waste your time with Aluminum presses that break and can leave aluminum shavings in your goods. This press is 3.5 inches tall and creates pucks with a diameter of 19.90 mm. approximately the size of a nickel. Create wafers of 0.02g or cylinders up to 4 grams and 1 in tall. Built to withstand the repetitive heating and cranking this Press combines quality with affordability.



Features:

100% Food Grade Stainless Steel - NO ALUMINUM PARTS

Dishwasher Safe and Heat Resistant

Diamond Cut detail on the top and bottom caps provide superior grip

The pieces have been machined to fit together with 1/10th mm clearance

Better Threading for increased strength and durability

Reinforced Cylinder wall

Imprint your pucks by adding one of our 19.90 mm Stamps to your order



Instructions :

Unscrew top threads and remove rod

(you can also fill the cylinder by unthreading the bottom cap backing off the handle and removing the weight )

Insert desired amount of product

Insert rod and thread top cap

Turn handle until it stops

Use portable heater to heat press

Turn handle (about 1/4 turn)

Apply more heat (between 30 sec and 60 sec)

Turn handle

Repeat (the more heat and pressure applied the darker the puck will be )

To remove puck unthread bottom cap remove weight and turn handle until the puck can be removed



Cleaning Instructions:

Disassemble all parts

Clean with hot water and dish soap

Allow to DRY COMPLETELY before reassembly and storage

You can view all our presses at wackywillysweb.com