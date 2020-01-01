Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
(70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. A Kashmir x Afghani cross. Like the name suggests, you’re in for one sickly sweet vanilla flavor that’s creamy and addictive. The smell doesn’t disappoint either, with a lavender kush effect that accents the sweet vanilla cream pleasantly. The flavor may get you hooked, but the effects are what will keep you coming back for more! High Type: Vanilla Bean high starts with a euphoric boost that leaves you feeling completely uplifted and in a state of soaring bliss. As your mind floats away through pleasant pain-relieving hazy introspection, your body will fall victim to a slightly buzzy body high that can quickly become sleepy and sedative. Vanilla Bean is the perfect tasty choice for treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, depression, and appetite loss.
